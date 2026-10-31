Verstappen Criticises Lawson After Collision at Mexico City Grand Prix Practice

Verstappen and Lawson receive grid penalties after their collision during Mexico City Grand Prix practice.

Max Verstappen criticised Liam Lawson after the pair collided during Friday practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix. Both drivers received one-place grid penalties following the incident.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped the session ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli finished fourth as he continued his push towards the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, became involved in a battle for track position with Lawson near the Foro Sol section of the circuit.

Collision Forces Red Flag

The incident occurred near Turn 12 as the drivers fought for position. Their cars made contact, damaging Verstappen’s bodywork and scattering debris across the track.

Race officials stopped the session under a red flag to allow marshals to clear the circuit.

Verstappen blamed Lawson for causing the collision and criticised his approach.

“It was not unlucky,” Verstappen said. “It was not very smart behaviour by him in what he was trying to do there. But it is not going to change my weekend.”

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Both drivers appeared before the stewards. The officials described their behaviour as unacceptable and imposed a one-place grid penalty on each.

Verstappen later repeated his criticism, referring to Lawson’s uncertain future with Racing Bulls.

“I think it is just not very smart behaviour when you are fighting for your seat,” he said.

Lawson Faces Uncertainty Over Racing Bulls Seat

Lawson has acknowledged that he does not know whether he will retain his Racing Bulls seat next season.

Red Bull may consider promoting junior driver Nikola Tsolov. The Bulgarian made history on Friday by becoming the first driver from his country to participate in an official Formula One Grand Prix practice session.

Despite uncertainty over his future, Lawson has delivered strong performances this season. He has also outperformed rookie team-mate Arvid Lindblad.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Lawson said maintaining consistency in Formula One remained difficult. However, he believed he had made the most of his opportunities this year.

“I’m not really sure what more is expected,” he said. “But I’m not really sitting here thinking too much about the whole seat selection thing.”

He added that he was focusing on scoring as many points as possible rather than worrying about his future.

Lawson Ninth in Drivers’ Championship

Lawson stands ninth in the drivers’ championship with 77 points. Lindblad follows in 11th place with 38 points.

Lawson’s performances have also helped Racing Bulls secure fifth place in the constructors’ standings, behind Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren.

In Friday’s second practice session, Lawson finished ninth. Verstappen placed fifth, behind Mercedes drivers George Russell and Antonelli.

The 20-year-old Antonelli remains in contention for the title. According to the report, he could become the sport’s youngest champion on Sunday if he finishes inside the top nine.

Verstappen Sees Room for Improvement

Verstappen, a five-time winner in Mexico, said his practice session had not gone entirely to plan.

However, he remained optimistic about the team’s prospects and said only minor adjustments were needed.

“It could have gone better, but we’re not too far off and just have some fine tuning to do,” he said.

He added that grip levels were low across the field and that all teams faced similar conditions.

The one-place penalties now add another challenge for Verstappen and Lawson as they prepare for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

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