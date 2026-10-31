Pakistan Face Tough Challenge Against Sri Lanka in ODI Tri-Series Final

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan will face a challenging test against Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time. Pakistan enter the title clash after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their final league match.

The hosts have completed two consecutive days of training. They will need to correct their batting problems to challenge Sri Lanka for the trophy.

Pakistan’s Top Order Under Pressure

Pakistan’s biggest concern remains the inconsistent performance of their top order.

Out-of-form opener Saim Ayub has returned to domestic cricket. Maaz Sadaqat replaced him but failed to make an impact against Sri Lanka.

Fakhar Zaman has also struggled to find form. Meanwhile, Babar Azam has failed to turn promising starts into substantial scores in his last four innings.

The middle order has offered little consistency as well. Saad Baig, Hasan Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha will need to deliver in the final.

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Sahibzada Farhan could join the playing XI after replacing Saim in the squad. The Pakistan T20 captain travelled to Lahore from Nepal, where he had been playing in a league.

Pakistan’s team management now faces an important selection decision ahead of the final.

Sri Lanka Carry Strong Batting Form

Sri Lanka enter the final with considerable confidence, particularly after their recent performances with the bat.

Pavan Rathnayake has scored two centuries during the series. Other members of the top five have also made valuable contributions.

Sri Lanka produced a remarkable chase of 430 against England, the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history.

They also demonstrated their batting depth on Thursday. The team mounted a strong response while chasing 387 against England in a match that had no bearing on the final standings.

Pakistan, by contrast, suffered a major collapse against Sri Lanka. Their innings ended at just 110 in the eight-wicket defeat.

Salman Ali Agha Backs Pakistan’s Chances

Senior batter Salman Ali Agha believes Pakistan can win the final if the team plays to its strengths.

“If we play to our strengths, we can win the final comfortably,” Salman told reporters on Friday.

He also expressed hope that the top order would deliver when it matters most.

“Our top order is not scoring runs the way it used to three or four years ago. Tomorrow is the final, and I hope it clicks,” he said.

Salman agreed with head coach Mike Hesson’s assessment that Pakistan had yet to produce their best performance in the tournament.

“Mike wants a perfect game, and we have not played like that yet. But I hope we will produce that sort of performance in the final,” he said.

Salman Defends Fakhar and Babar

Salman also backed Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam despite their recent struggles.

He described both players as among Pakistan’s finest one-day cricketers. He pointed to their contributions and match-winning performances over the years.

“Fakhar and Babar are among the best one-day players. They have won so many matches for Pakistan. Sometimes things do not go your way in cricket, and I think that is what is happening with them,” he said.

Salman added that maintaining consistency in international cricket was never easy.

He also reflected on Pakistan’s earlier matches against England. He said the team should have won their encounter in Lahore more comfortably after Shadab Khan’s maiden ODI century.

According to Salman, the Rawalpindi pitches supported scores of around 325 or more. Pakistan successfully defended totals above 300 twice at the venue.

Pakistan Need a Complete Performance

Pakistan began the tournament strongly. They defended totals above 300 on two occasions before securing a thrilling one-wicket victory over England.

Shadab Khan played a key role in that victory with his maiden century.

However, the collapse against Sri Lanka exposed weaknesses that the team must address before the final.

Sri Lanka’s consistent batting gives them confidence heading into the contest. Pakistan will need a much stronger performance from their top and middle orders to compete for the title.

The final promises a demanding contest, with Pakistan seeking to defend their title hopes against an opponent carrying strong momentum.

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