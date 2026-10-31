Pakistan’s Weekly Inflation Stays Above 11% Despite Slight Decline

Weekly Inflation in Pakistan remains above 11% despite a slight decline in the Sensitive Price Indicator.

Pakistan’s short-term inflation remained above 11% in the week ended October 29, 2026, despite a modest weekly decline in the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI).

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that the SPI fell 0.35% week-on-week to 373.51. It had stood at 374.84 in the previous week.

However, the index remained 11.32% higher than its level of 335.53 recorded in the same week last year. The figures point to continued pressure on household budgets, particularly from energy and selected food items.

Tomato Prices Record Sharpest Weekly Increase

Prices of several essential items declined during the week. Electricity charges for the first income quintile fell 3.92%, while chicken prices dropped 2.95%.

Egg prices decreased 2.81%, wheat flour fell 0.83% and LPG declined 0.73%. Petrol, sugar and powdered milk also recorded modest decreases.

However, tomato prices surged 34.91%, marking the largest weekly increase among the reported items. Potato prices rose 3.27%, diesel increased 2.53% and gram pulse advanced 2.11%.

Bread, onions, fresh milk and curd also recorded smaller increases.

Pakistan Raises Diesel Price by Rs2.29 per Litre, Keeps Petrol Unchanged

The PBS tracks 51 essential commodities across 50 markets in 17 cities. During the reported week, prices of 15 items increased, 12 decreased and 24 remained unchanged.

LPG and Electricity Lead Annual Price Increases

The annual comparison shows substantial increases in several energy-related items.

LPG prices rose 106.86% compared with the same week last year. Electricity charges for the lowest-income quintile increased 52.38%.

Diesel prices climbed 45.13%, while petrol became 43.61% more expensive. Wheat flour recorded a 34.87% increase, and chicken prices rose 31.72%.

Some food items, however, became cheaper over the year. Potato prices fell 38.67%, tomatoes declined 27.99% and eggs dropped 26.70%.

Sugar prices also decreased by 25.21% year-on-year.

Higher-Income Households Face Steeper Annual Inflation

The SPI data showed different inflation trends across household income groups.

The highest-income quintile, Q5, recorded the steepest annual increase at 12.13%. The lowest-income quintile, Q1, registered an 8.07% rise.

On a weekly basis, Q5 recorded the largest decline, with its index falling 0.41%.

The figures indicate that inflationary pressure remains uneven across income groups. Rising energy costs continue to affect household expenses, even as some food prices decline.

September CPI Inflation Recorded at 10.3%

Pakistan’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation slowed to 10.3% in September 2026.

However, the rate remained above the official forecast. Higher electricity and fuel prices offset some of the relief from slower increases in food commodity prices.

According to the PBS data cited in the report, energy costs continued to rise compared with the previous year. This helped keep overall inflation at 10.3%, slightly above the Planning Commission’s projection.

The latest SPI figures suggest that households continue to face significant cost pressures. Although the index recorded a small weekly decline, double-digit annual inflation highlights the limited relief available to consumers in the near term.

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