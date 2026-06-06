Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received his first senior India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The announcement marks a significant milestone for one of the country’s fastest-rising cricket talents.

Moreover, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned selection after delivering a remarkable Indian Premier League campaign. His performances attracted widespread attention and strengthened calls for his inclusion in the national squad.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rewarded For IPL Success

The 15-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough IPL season with Rajasthan Royals. He finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, collecting 776 runs in 16 matches.

In addition, he broke the record previously held by Chris Gayle for the most sixes in a single IPL season. His aggressive batting helped Rajasthan Royals remain competitive throughout the tournament.

As a result, Sooryavanshi became the first player in IPL history to win both the Most Valuable Player and Best Emerging Player awards in the same season.

According to selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, the youngster consistently delivered under pressure and demonstrated match-winning ability.

“We’ve seen what he can do,” Agarkar reportedly stated while discussing the teenager’s selection.

Shreyas Iyer Named India Captain

While Sooryavanshi grabbed headlines, the Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced a leadership change. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain for the T20I squad.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was removed from the captaincy following a difficult run of form. The decision comes only months after India secured T20 World Cup success under his leadership.

Agarkar explained that Iyer emerged as a strong candidate because of his leadership record and consistent performances.

Furthermore, Iyer previously guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title and has led multiple franchises successfully.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Historic India Debut

Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut against Ireland or England, he would create history. The teenager would become the youngest player ever to represent India’s senior men’s team.

That achievement would surpass the record set by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted internationally at the age of 16.

Therefore, cricket fans will closely watch India’s upcoming matches to see whether the youngster receives his first international cap.

Selectors appear confident about his future. Agarkar noted that the batter had effectively earned his place through performances rather than potential alone.

India Squad For Ireland And England Series

India’s T20I squad for the Ireland and England assignments includes:

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India will play two T20 Internationals against Ireland later this month. Subsequently, the team will travel for a five-match T20I series against England in July.

Jasprit Bumrah Included In Asian Games Squad

The BCCI also announced its squad for the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games in Japan.

Notably, veteran fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 24, while the final will take place on October 3.

The Asian Games squad will also be led by Shreyas Iyer. Additionally, several players selected for the T20I squad retained their places for the continental event.

With fresh leadership and exciting young talent, India will enter the upcoming international fixtures with renewed expectations. However, much of the spotlight will remain on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he prepares for the biggest opportunity of his career.