Anthropic is urging major artificial intelligence companies to consider an AI Pause as concerns grow about increasingly powerful systems. The company warned that future AI models could eventually improve themselves faster than society can manage the associated risks.

The warning matters because rapid advances in AI may challenge existing safeguards. According to Anthropic, the industry could soon face a turning point where AI systems begin creating improved versions of themselves without direct human involvement.

Anthropic AI Pause Warning

Anthropic stated in a recent blog post that AI’s ability to perform complex tasks autonomously has been doubling roughly every four months. As a result, researchers are paying closer attention to what they describe as “recursive self-improvement.”

According to Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark and Anthropic Institute lead Marina Favaro, society is not yet at that stage. However, they stated that the possibility could arrive sooner than many institutions expect.

The company argued that an AI Pause could provide governments, researchers and industry leaders with time to evaluate the broader implications of increasingly capable systems.

Recursive Self-Improvement and AI Pause

Recursive self-improvement refers to a scenario in which AI systems can design or build more advanced successors without human intervention. If that capability emerges, developers may face new challenges related to oversight, security and behavioral controls.

Anthropic reportedly believes such developments would significantly increase the importance of monitoring advanced models. Therefore, it says preparation should begin before those capabilities become reality.

Meanwhile, concerns about losing control over highly capable AI systems have grown across both the technology sector and policy circles.

Jack Clark Discusses AI Pause Risks

Jack Clark and Marina Favaro emphasized that recursive self-improvement is not inevitable. Nevertheless, they warned that organizations may not be adequately prepared if progress continues at its current pace.

Their comments arrive as regulators worldwide struggle to keep up with AI development. While discussions around governance continue, many experts believe safety frameworks remain incomplete.

Consequently, some researchers have renewed calls for stronger safeguards and clearer oversight mechanisms.

Anthropic and AI Safety Debate

Anthropic has long presented itself as a safety-focused AI company. Earlier this year, the company reportedly declined to allow its models to be used for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.

That decision generated criticism from some government officials. However, Reuters reported that tensions between Anthropic and parts of the U.S. government may be easing.

Despite its emphasis on safety, Anthropic continues releasing increasingly capable AI systems. In February, the company revised a previous safety commitment, stating it would no longer delay potentially risky AI releases if competitors were approaching similar capabilities.

OpenAI xAI and Industry Response

Anthropic stressed that a successful AI Pause would require cooperation among several leading AI laboratories. The company argued that a unilateral slowdown by a single organization would likely have limited impact.

Instead, it proposed coordinated action involving multiple well-funded developers operating at the frontier of AI research. Such an approach would also require agreed conditions for triggering or ending a pause, as well as independent oversight.

OpenAI, xAI, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Mistral reportedly did not immediately comment on whether they would support such a proposal.

Anthropic Institute AI Pause Proposal

The Anthropic Institute plans to study potential systems that could support a coordinated slowdown. Additionally, it intends to bring together policymakers, researchers, civil society organizations and competing AI firms to discuss long-term risks.

According to the institute, future discussions will focus on governance structures and mechanisms for managing emerging threats, including recursive self-improvement.

As AI capabilities continue advancing, the debate over an AI Pause is likely to remain central to discussions about technology, safety and regulation. Whether major AI developers agree on coordinated action remains uncertain, but Anthropic’s proposal has already renewed attention on one of the industry’s most significant challenges.