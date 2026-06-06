North Korea has revealed plans to build a new 10,000-ton Destroyer, according to state media reports released on Saturday. The announcement comes just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Pyongyang, drawing attention to the country’s expanding naval ambitions.

The Destroyer project has raised interest among regional analysts because it marks the first time North Korea has publicly mentioned plans for a warship of this size. Moreover, the disclosure highlights the country’s continued focus on strengthening military capabilities across multiple domains.

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Kim Jong Un Highlights Destroyer Deployment

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a naval test on Thursday. During the event, he reportedly ordered the rapid deployment of the destroyer Kang Kon and another 5,000-ton warship known as the Choe Hyon.

However, the report provided few technical details about the vessels. State media also did not specify a timeline for completing the larger 10,000-ton destroyer project.

North Korea Destroyer Strategy Gains Attention

Military analysts say the announcement could serve a broader strategic purpose. According to an interview cited by regional observers, Kim may be seeking to showcase North Korea’s military capabilities before Xi Jinping’s arrival.

Hong Min, a senior analyst at South Korea’s Institute for National Unification, reportedly noted that this is the first public mention of a North Korean plan to construct a 10,000-ton destroyer. Consequently, the announcement has generated discussion among defense experts.

Xi Jinping Visit Adds Focus

Xi Jinping is expected to visit North Korea on Monday and Tuesday. The trip marks his first visit to the country in nearly seven years.

Meanwhile, Beijing and Pyongyang continue to maintain close diplomatic relations. Therefore, the timing of the destroyer announcement has attracted additional attention from regional observers.

Kim Jong Un Expands Military Goals

State media said Kim emphasized the need to strengthen naval power to deter the threat of nuclear conflict. He also called for stronger military capabilities across land, sea, and air forces.

Earlier in the week, Kim reportedly urged an “exponential” expansion of North Korea’s atomic arsenal during a visit to a newly operational nuclear material production facility. As a result, the latest destroyer announcement fits into a broader pattern of military development initiatives.

Kang Kon Destroyer Returns After Repairs

The Kang Kon warship previously made headlines in May 2025. During a launching ceremony at Chongjin port, the 5,000-ton destroyer partially capsized.

Kim strongly criticized the incident at the time and described it as a serious failure. Nevertheless, officials later repaired the vessel at Rajin port.

A second launching ceremony took place the following month, and authorities officially named the warship Kang Kon. Now, the vessel is expected to play a key role in North Korea’s evolving naval strategy.

Destroyer Project Signals Future Naval Ambitions

The newly announced destroyer plan suggests North Korea intends to continue investing in larger and more advanced naval assets. Although many details remain undisclosed, the project could become an important part of the country’s long-term military modernization efforts.

For now, analysts will likely watch closely for additional information, especially as Xi Jinping’s visit places renewed international attention on North Korea and its strategic priorities.