Folarin Balogun celebrates after scoring for the United States against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Folarin Balogun scores before receiving a red card as the United States secures a historic knockout-stage win.

USA victory thrilled home fans on Wednesday as the United States defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to book a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The co-hosts earned only their second-ever World Cup knockout victory and their first in nearly 25 years. The result sets up a last-16 clash with Belgium in Seattle on Monday.

Forward Folarin Balogun gave the United States the lead just before half-time. His goal sparked celebrations among supporters, with millions watching across the country.

Balogun’s night ended on a sour note in the second half. The referee showed him a straight red card after a VAR review ruled that he had stamped on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovi?.

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Despite playing with 10 men, the Americans extended their lead in the 82nd minute. Malik Tillman curled a free kick into the net to seal the victory.

Bosnia created the better chances early in the match. Veteran captain Edin Džeko set up Ermedin Demirovi?, but goalkeeper Matt Freese made an important save. Freese also denied another dangerous effort from a corner soon after.

The United States gradually took control of the match. Balogun appealed for a penalty after a challenge from Amar Dedi?, but the referee waved play on. Moments later, Balogun scored, but the assistant referee ruled the goal offside.

The breakthrough finally arrived in first-half stoppage time. Captain Tim Ream intercepted a goal kick and quickly found Tillman. His pass reached Balogun, who calmly finished past the goalkeeper.

Bosnia responded after the break with several substitutions. Coach Sergej Barbarez introduced fresh attacking players, including Esmir Bajraktarevi?, to increase the pressure.

After Balogun’s dismissal, Bosnia searched for an equaliser. However, Freese continued to impress, while the American defence held firm.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino gathered his players during a hydration break and urged them to stay focused. The tactical adjustment helped the team withstand Bosnia’s attacks.

Tillman settled the contest late in the match with a superb free kick that beat goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

The United States defended confidently through 10 minutes of stoppage time to secure a clean sheet and a memorable victory. The final whistle sparked loud celebrations as fans kept the team’s World Cup dream alive on home soil.

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