Pakistan Wins Individual World Title, Claims Team Silver at F-Class Shooting Championship

Pakistan’s rifle team celebrates a historic performance at the 7th F-Class World Championship in Bisley.

Pakistan’s F-Class shooting team delivered a remarkable performance at the 7th F-Class World Championship in Bisley, United Kingdom, winning the individual world title and finishing runner-up in the team competition.

The championship brought together 207 top long-range shooters from 24 countries. Pakistan’s 12-member squad competed against some of the world’s leading F-Class marksmen despite challenging weather conditions.

The individual competitions took place on August 12 and 13 at distances of 800, 900 and 1,000 yards. Meanwhile, the FTR team competition followed on August 15 and 16.

Pakistan dominated the FTR medal standings. The team won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals across the individual events, recording the highest medal tally in the FTR category during the championship.

Junaid Ali Claims World Championship

Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali produced the standout performance for Pakistan. He defeated 207 competitors to secure the individual FTR world championship title.

Ali collected three gold medals, one silver and one bronze during the competition. His individual world title represents one of the biggest achievements in Pakistan’s international F-Class shooting history.

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Soldier Muhammad Waleed also contributed to Pakistan’s success. He won one gold and one bronze medal in the individual events.

Meanwhile, Huzaifa Gul impressed in the Under-25 category. He secured three silver and two bronze medals, underlining the strength of Pakistan’s emerging shooting talent.

Lieutenant General Ahsan Gulrez also won a bronze medal in the Under-25 category.

Pakistan Takes Team Silver

The F-Class team competition featured teams from 11 countries, including former world and European champions.

Pakistan produced another strong showing across the 800, 900 and 1,000-yard stages. After a closely fought contest, the Pakistani squad finished as runners-up and secured the team silver medal.

The narrow margin underlined the intensity of the competition. Pakistan nevertheless secured a place on the podium against some of the world’s most experienced F-Class teams.

Lieutenant General Ahsan Gulrez led the Pakistani contingent. Junaid Ali, Muhammad Waleed, Ubaid, Qasim, Huzaifa Gul and Junaid Waqar were among the Pakistani shooters who finished inside the championship’s top 100.

Pakistan Emerges as a Growing F-Class Force

Pakistan’s latest results highlight the country’s rapid progress in F-Class shooting. In just three years, Pakistani shooters have established themselves as a competitive force on the international stage.

The combination of individual medals, the world championship title and the team silver medal represents a significant achievement for Pakistan’s shooting community.

The performance also reflects the growing depth of Pakistani talent in long-range shooting. The results from Bisley provide further evidence of the country’s ability to compete successfully against established international teams.

Pakistan’s success at the 7th F-Class World Championship has therefore emerged as a notable achievement for the country’s shooting sport, with the medal-winning performances showcasing the skill, discipline and competitive strength of its shooters.

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