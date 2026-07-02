Google Gemini: Sindh Launches AI Education Hub and 20,000 Career Scholarships

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah unveils Google Gemini for Education Corner at NED University and introduces AI training for ministers and senior officials.

Google Gemini took centre stage in Sindh on Wednesday as Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched the province’s first Google Gemini for Education Corner at NED University of Engineering and Technology. He also announced 20,000 Google Career Certificate scholarships and an AI training programme for cabinet members and senior government officials.

Sindh introduced the initiatives in partnership with Google and Tech Valley Pakistan. Provincial ministers, senior officials, education leaders and university students attended the launch ceremony.

During the event, the chief minister inaugurated the Google Career Certification Programme 2026. Officials also signed a memorandum of understanding between the Science and IT Department, the Sindh Higher Education Commission and Tech Valley Pakistan.

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The scholarship programme will provide 20,000 students from public-sector universities across Sindh with internationally recognised certifications. The courses cover artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, project management, UX design, digital marketing, e-commerce, IT support and other high-demand fields.

Earlier in the day, cabinet members, advisers and special assistants completed a practical AI training session at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi. Google for Education experts conducted the two-hour programme in collaboration with Tech Valley Pakistan.

More than 40 senior government officials participated in the training, which formed part of a visit by the Google for Education global delegation to Sindh.

Addressing the session, Murad Ali Shah described artificial intelligence as one of the most transformative technologies of the modern era. He said governments around the world now use AI to improve decision-making and public services.

He added that Sindh must embrace technological change to strengthen governance and prepare public institutions for the future.

The chief minister said AI can support policymaking and improve healthcare, education, agriculture, urban planning, disaster management, finance and law enforcement. He stressed that AI should assist decision-makers rather than replace human judgement, adding that accountability and public trust must remain with elected representatives and public institutions.

Later, Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Google Gemini for Education Corner at NED University. The facility was established through a collaboration between NED University, Google and Tech Valley Pakistan.

He said the three initiatives represent a major step in Sindh’s digital transformation strategy by combining AI-powered governance, technology education and workforce development.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, the chief minister said Sindh received Rs84 billion less than its revised federal budget allocation for June. He explained that the province expected Rs175 billion but received only Rs91 billion, creating financial pressure on development projects.

Murad Ali Shah also voiced concern over prolonged electricity outages in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. He said power cuts lasting between 12 and 18 hours were causing serious hardship for residents and called for immediate action to address the issue.

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