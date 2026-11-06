US, Pakistan Celebrate Cisco Network Deployment at State Bank

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker and SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad mark the Cisco network deployment.

The multimillion-dollar project introduces a new core banking network and software-defined data centre to strengthen Pakistan’s financial infrastructure.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker joined State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad and Cisco Systems Pakistan executives to mark the successful deployment of the central bank’s new core banking network and Software-Defined Data Center.

The ceremony took place at the SBP Head Office in Karachi. The multimillion-dollar project, awarded to US technology company Cisco, marks a significant step in modernising Pakistan’s financial infrastructure.

The new system introduces a secure, flexible and resilient software-defined data centre architecture. It aims to protect monetary stability and support reliable digital banking services across the country.

US Highlights Technology Partnership

Speaking at the ceremony, Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker highlighted the importance of secure and trusted technology in modern financial systems. She also pointed to growing commercial ties between the United States and Pakistan.

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“The central bank’s infrastructure is a national asset that underpins economic stability and public confidence,” Baker said.

She added that the SBP’s decision to work with American industry reflected its commitment to technology quality, security and long-term reliability.

“The United States values its long-standing commercial partnership with Pakistan, and we stand ready to continue connecting Pakistani institutions with world-class American innovation,” she said.

SBP and Cisco Praise Joint Implementation

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad and Cisco Country General Manager Kashif Ul-Haque praised the teams involved in the project.

They highlighted the joint engineering effort that completed the complex implementation and migration while keeping the central bank’s operations running without interruption.

Strengthening Digital Financial Infrastructure

The project reflects continued US-Pakistan cooperation in technology, trade and investment.

It also highlights efforts to encourage private-sector partnerships and develop secure digital infrastructure for Pakistan’s financial institutions.

The deployment marks an important development in the State Bank’s efforts to modernise its technology systems and strengthen the reliability of its core banking operations.

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