PSQCA, University of Faisalabad Sign MoU to Promote Quality Standards Awareness

PSQCA and The University of Faisalabad strengthen cooperation on quality standards and student development.

The partnership will provide students with training, internship opportunities and practical exposure to Standardisation, quality assurance and consumer protection.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and The University of Faisalabad (TUF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration and promote awareness of quality standards and consumer protection.

The Director General of PSQCA visited the university on November 4 to discuss cooperation between the two institutions. The partnership will focus on training, student awareness, professional development and internship opportunities.

Students to Gain Practical Experience

The MoU will provide students with practical exposure to national standards, quality control practices and conformity assessment.

It will also help students understand how standardisation supports industrial development and protects consumers.

Under the agreement, both institutions will arrange capacity-building programmes, awareness seminars and training sessions. Furthermore, PSQCA will facilitate internship opportunities to help students gain professional experience.

PSQCA Highlights Academia Collaboration

The Director General of PSQCA highlighted the importance of stronger links between regulatory institutions and academic Organisations.

600,000 Nvidia H200 Chips Await Shipment to China Amid Beijing’s Import Curbs

The Director General said such partnerships help develop skilled professionals and promote a culture of quality. They also support national economic growth by connecting academic knowledge with industry requirements.

University Welcomes the Partnership

Dr. Aman Ullah Malik, Rector of The University of Faisalabad, Dr. Zahida Maqool, Registrar, and Prof. Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), welcomed the initiative.

University staff also expressed their commitment to strengthening academic and professional cooperation with PSQCA for the benefit of students and faculty members.

The visit and MoU signing mark another step towards stronger academia-industry links. The partnership will also help future professionals understand the importance of quality, national standards and conformity assessment.

Follow THE AZB