Zeeshan Ali speaks to Pakistan’s leadership from China’s Tiangong space station, highlighting scientific cooperation and the importance of education.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir have congratulated Zeeshan Ali on becoming the first Pakistani astronaut to orbit Earth.

The two leaders spoke with Ali during a visit to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) headquarters in Islamabad on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz described the achievement as a moment of pride for Pakistan’s 240 million people. He also congratulated Ali’s family, colleagues and the experts who trained and supported him.

During the conversation, the prime minister asked Ali to convey his greetings to his Chinese crewmates. Referring to a couplet by Allama Iqbal, he said the milestone reflected the ambition of young people who seek to go beyond established limits.

Shehbaz said Ali’s achievement had inspired a new spirit of ambition among Pakistan’s youth. He urged young people to pursue progress through hard work, sincerity, determination and continued effort.

Leaders Highlight Pakistan-China Space Cooperation

The prime minister linked the mission to the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and China. He noted that the two countries were marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Describing Ali’s presence aboard the Chinese space station as a reflection of bilateral ties, Shehbaz thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for supporting Pakistan’s participation in the space programme.

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He said China had given Pakistan the distinction of becoming the first foreign partner in its space programme. The opportunity, he added, would remain memorable for the people of Pakistan.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also congratulated Ali on the achievement. He said Pakistan’s armed forces and people were proud of his accomplishment.

Munir described Ali’s presence aboard Tiangong as evidence of the countries’ strategic partnership. He added that their friendship extended beyond conventional descriptions of its strength.

Ali Urges Young Pakistanis to Pursue Science and Technology

Speaking from orbit, Ali said Pakistan’s armed forces served the country on land, at sea and in the air. He added that he was carrying the national flag around 400 kilometres above Earth.

“It is a great honour, and I would like to give a clear message to the youth of this nation: promote education and excel in science and technology,” he said.

Looking ahead, Ali expressed hope that future generations of Pakistani astronauts, engineers and scientists would travel farther into space. Their work, he said, could help explore new frontiers for humanity.

He also thanked President Xi for sending a congratulatory message to the crew following the launch of the joint Shenzhou-24 mission.

Ali said he was proud to represent Pakistan as its first astronaut to orbit Earth. He also described himself as the first international astronaut to enter the Chinese space station.

According to Ali, the mission was proceeding according to plan. He was carrying out his duties and scientific research in line with the mission’s objectives.

Shenzhou-24 Mission Reaches Tiangong Space Station

Ali travelled aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, which launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-western China.

The spacecraft lifted off atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket. About 10 minutes after launch, it entered its designated orbit.

The China Manned Space Agency named a three-member crew for the mission. Ali joined Chinese astronaut commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi.

His participation marks a new chapter in Pakistan-China cooperation in space exploration and scientific research.

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