SM Tanveer expresses confidence in Rehan’s leadership, while KATI says the appointment reflects the business community’s trust.

United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer has appointed industrialist Sheikh Umer Rehan as Chairman of the group’s Karachi Region.

Rehan is President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and a former Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA). The appointment recognises his leadership and contributions to Pakistan’s industrial and business sectors.

SM Tanveer expressed confidence in Rehan’s ability to strengthen UBG and unite the business community. He described him as a credible, dynamic and capable leader.

Tanveer said Rehan would bring industrialists and traders together through the UBG platform. He also expected him to highlight their concerns and pursue practical solutions to business challenges.

Furthermore, Tanveer said Rehan’s leadership and organisational experience would strengthen UBG in Karachi and across Pakistan. He expressed confidence that the appointment would improve the group’s engagement with businesses and reinforce its voice.

Tanveer also highlighted Karachi’s importance as Pakistan’s leading industrial and commercial centre. He said improving the business environment, promoting industrial activity and resolving industry-related problems remained essential.

KATI Welcomes Appointment

Meanwhile, KATI congratulated Rehan on his appointment and expressed its best wishes for his new role.

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In a statement, KATI said Rehan had consistently raised industrial and commercial issues on various platforms. His priorities have included improving industrial infrastructure, water supply, sewerage systems and road networks.

The association also highlighted his efforts to address law and order concerns and promote a business-friendly environment.

KATI expressed confidence that Rehan would raise these issues more effectively with government departments, relevant authorities and policymakers. It also hoped he would pursue practical measures to resolve long-standing challenges.

The association described UBG’s decision as recognition of Rehan’s services and a positive development for Karachi’s business community.

KATI said unity, consultation and collective efforts could strengthen UBG’s role. It expressed hope that Rehan would help address industrialists’ and traders’ concerns, promote industrial growth and support national economic stability.

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