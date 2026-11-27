KARACHI: Mövenpick Hotel Karachi has launched a three-day Moroccan Food Festival at its Kababji restaurant, bringing authentic North African flavours to the city.

Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoun inaugurated the festival on November 27. Morocco’s Honorary Consul General Ishtiaq Baig and Member of the National Assembly Mirza Ikhtiar Baig also attended the ceremony.

Running from November 27 to 29, the festival introduces guests to Morocco’s traditional dishes and distinctive culinary heritage.

Noor Fatima to Captain Karachi Team at National Women’s Basketball Championship 2026

The special menu features authentic recipes prepared with aromatic spices and traditional ingredients. Each dish reflects Morocco’s rich food culture and long-standing culinary traditions.

Guests can explore a variety of Moroccan flavours through dishes that combine distinctive ingredients and fragrant seasonings. The festival also offers an opportunity to experience the diversity of North African cuisine.

Mövenpick Hotel Karachi aims to provide guests with an international dining experience. Alongside authentic Moroccan food, the hotel is highlighting its signature hospitality.

The hotel regularly organises international food festivals to introduce Karachi’s food lovers to cuisines and cultures from around the world.

The Moroccan Food Festival runs from November 27 to 29 at Kababji, Mövenpick Hotel Karachi. Dinner service is available from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Follow THE AZB