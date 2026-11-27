BankIslami and Union Microfinance sign an agreement to expand Shariah-compliant microfinance in Pakistan.

Partnership aims to empower small businesses and promote financial inclusion through Islamic microfinance services across Pakistan.

Union Microfinance Company Limited and BankIslami Pakistan Limited have signed a strategic agreement to advance Shariah-compliant microfinance across Pakistan.

The partnership aims to empower small businesses and expand access to financial services. It also seeks to promote financial inclusion through financing solutions aligned with Islamic principles.

The signing ceremony took place at BankIslami’s head office in Karachi. Senior leadership and management from both institutions attended the event.

BankIslami President and CEO Imran Shaikh represented the bank alongside its senior leadership. Union Microfinance CEO Mumtaz Hadi also attended the ceremony.

Other participants included Union Microfinance Chairman of the Board Zahair Pesnani, Advisor to the Board Ali Pesnani, Shahid Mustafa and Independent Director Shabnum Minhas.

The agreement marks a step towards expanding ethical financial services. It also reflects both institutions’ commitment to supporting small businesses and improving access to Shariah-compliant financial solutions nationwide.

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