Pakistan Unveils Youth Employment Policy and Vision 2047 on International Youth Day

Pakistan’s youth take centre stage during the launch of the National Youth Employment Policy and Vision 2047.

Pakistan placed its young people at the centre of its future development agenda on International Youth Day 2026.

The celebrations featured the launch of Pakistan’s first National Youth Employment Policy. The event also highlighted Vision 2047, which sets out a long-term direction for the country.

The initiatives focus on skills, employment and youth empowerment. They aim to prepare young Pakistanis for a changing economy and future opportunities.

The programme highlighted the important role of young people in Pakistan’s development. It also stressed the need to equip them with relevant skills and better career opportunities.

More than 100 words into the article, Pakistan youth remain a key part of the country’s Vision 2047 ambitions.

The National Youth Employment Policy seeks to strengthen employment opportunities for young people. It also aims to improve their access to skills and professional development.

Youth employment remains an important issue for Pakistan. A growing young population can provide significant economic potential when young people receive the right education, training and opportunities.

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International Youth Day also provided a platform to recognise the contribution of young Pakistanis. The celebrations placed their ambitions and potential at the centre of the national conversation.

Vision 2047 further reflects a long-term approach to youth development. The vision seeks to build a skilled and confident generation that can contribute to Pakistan’s economic and social progress.

The initiatives also highlight the importance of connecting education and skills with employment. Better links between training and the job market can help young people build sustainable careers.

The government’s youth-focused agenda comes as Pakistan looks towards its long-term development goals. Young people will play an important role in shaping the country’s workforce, economy and society.

The International Youth Day celebrations therefore offered more than a ceremonial message. They presented youth empowerment as an important part of Pakistan’s future.

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