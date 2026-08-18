SECP Approves Naya Nazimabad Apartment REIT Offering for PSX Listing

SECP approves the Naya Nazimabad Apartments REIT offering for listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the Offer for Sale prospectus of Naya Nazimabad Apartments REIT (NNAR), paving the way for its listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Naya Nazimabad REIT Offering

The offering includes 44.06 million units, equal to 15% of the REIT scheme’s total units. The company will conduct the offering through the book-building mechanism.

Under the allocation plan, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals will receive 75% of the units. Meanwhile, retail investors will receive the remaining 25%.

The approval marks the 13th public offering approved by SECP in 2026. Therefore, it adds to the growing activity in Pakistan’s primary capital market.

Businesses across manufacturing, technology, energy, food, agriculture and real estate are increasingly using the stock market to raise capital. As a result, the trend reflects growing interest in alternative sources of business financing.

REIT Sector Expands in Pakistan

NNAR is a closed-end Developmental REIT established under the Real Estate Investment Trust Regulations, 2022.

The scheme plans to develop acquired real estate into commercial, retail and residential properties. Consequently, unit holders will earn returns through the sale of completed properties.

More than 100 words into the article, REIT investment continues to gain importance as Pakistan expands regulated opportunities for investors seeking exposure to real estate.

Pakistan currently has 29 registered REIT schemes. Of these, six are already listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Once NNAR completes its listing, it will become the seventh listed REIT on PSX. This will further broaden the country’s regulated real estate investment market.

SECP Highlights Capital Market Growth

SECP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu welcomed the increase in public offerings.

He said a strong primary market helps direct savings towards productive investment. It also gives businesses more options for long-term financing.

“A strong primary market helps channel savings into productive investment and provides businesses with alternative sources of long-term financing,” Sidhu said.

Furthermore, he said SECP continues to work on reducing the time and cost involved in raising capital.

The regulator also aims to improve transparency and price discovery. At the same time, it wants to attract more issuers and investors to Pakistan’s capital market.

New Investment Opportunity

The Naya Nazimabad offering adds another real estate product to Pakistan’s listed investment market. Moreover, its approval highlights the continued expansion of the country’s primary capital market.

For investors, the listing will provide another regulated avenue to gain exposure to property development through the stock exchange.

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