United Nations Day Peace Conference Held in Karachi to Promote Peace and Unity

United Nations Day peace conference organised by PPEMF and partner organisations at Karachi’s Beach Luxury Hotel.

The Pakistan Print & Electronic Media Foundation (PPEMF), Pakistan Muslim Alliance and Karachi Grand Alliance organised a United Nations Day Peace Conference on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The event took place at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi.

The conference brought together political leaders, legal professionals, public officials, media representatives and civil society members. Participants gathered to promote peace, unity and mutual understanding.

Distinguished Guests Attend the Conference

Prominent guests included Brigadier Yaqoob Awan, Sector Commander and Director Sindh ISPR. Barrister Shahida Jamil, former federal minister for law and parliamentary affairs, also attended.

Other guests included Z. H. Khurram, president of PPEMF; Aman Ullah Khan Parach, chairman of the Pakistan Muslim Alliance; and Muhammad Aslam Khan, chairman of the Karachi Grand Alliance.

The gathering also included Dinsha Avari and Muhammad Saleem Khan of the Sindh Information Commission. Muhammad Faisal Rashid, Additional Registrar of the Sindh High Court, also attended. Shabbar Raza, general secretary of Jafria Alliance Pakistan, was among the listed guests.

Participants Represent Diverse Communities

The organisers also welcomed representatives from various professional and community backgrounds. The listed participants included Syed Ali Zaheer, Hakeem Muhammad Ibrahim, Iffat Shahid, Muhammad Bilal Siddiqui, Maqsood Ahmed and Shariq Naqvi.

Other attendees included Syed Ali Mateen, Erum Fawad, Fariha Shah, Murtaza Haider, Abbas Haider, Marjan Mashhadi and Shazia Khan. Vijay Mehraj, Magan Singh, Sarah Rahman, Kamran Siddiqui and Dr Anum Aslam also appeared on the list.

Several other guests and community representatives joined the gathering. Their participation reflected the organisers’ effort to bring people from diverse backgrounds together.

Promoting Peace and Unity

The conference marked United Nations Day by highlighting peaceful coexistence and cooperation. It also emphasised the value of dialogue in addressing local and global challenges.

The gathering provided a platform for people from different sectors to share a common message of peace. It highlighted the importance of mutual respect and social harmony.

The event concluded as a call for stronger community engagement and continued efforts to promote unity.

Follow THE AZB