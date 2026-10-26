October 27, 2026

Fundraising Dinner Supports Karachi Football Academy in Honour of Muhammad Iqbal Memon

Web Desk October 27, 2026
Karachi Football Academy fundraising dinner honouring Muhammad Iqbal Memon and supporting youth football.

Karachi Football Academy fundraising dinner honours Muhammad Iqbal Memon and supports young football talent.

A fundraising dinner brought together business leaders and distinguished guests to support the Karachi Football Academy. The hosts organised the event in honour of Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sindh, and his wife.

Zahid Hameed and his wife hosted the dinner alongside Danish Aman and his wife, Ahmer Pasha and his wife, and Taimur Siddiqui and his wife. The gathering focused on philanthropy, youth empowerment and the promotion of sports.

The initiative aims to help the Karachi Football Academy nurture emerging football talent. It also seeks to create more opportunities for aspiring young players.

Sports can teach young people discipline, teamwork and confidence. Therefore, supporting football programmes can help build a positive environment for the younger generation.

The hosts and guests also highlighted the value of community welfare. Their participation reflected the business community’s role in supporting youth development and expanding access to sports.

The evening concluded with dinner and fellowship. Guests shared a commitment to nurturing future generations and promoting football in Karachi.

The event demonstrated how collective philanthropy can help young athletes pursue their sporting ambitions and create new opportunities through football.

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