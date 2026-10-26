October 27, 2026

Metropolitan University Karachi Hosts BBA Final Year Project Showcase 2026

Web Desk October 27, 2026
Metropolitan University Karachi BBA students present projects at the 2026 capstone showcase.

Metropolitan University Karachi hosts the BBA Final Year Project Showcase 2026.

Metropolitan University Karachi held its BBA Final Year Project Submission Ceremony for the July 2022–June 2026 batch at the university’s main auditorium.

The university organised the Capstone Project Showcase 2026 on October 25, 2026. Final-year BBA students presented business projects, research and innovative entrepreneurial ideas before a distinguished panel and invited guests.

MPA Syed Shariq Jamal Attends as Chief Guest

MPA Syed Shariq Jamal attended the ceremony as chief guest. Metropolitan University Karachi Chancellor M.A. Engr. Siraj Khan presided over the event.

Jamal praised the students and faculty for their efforts. He said Karachi’s youth have immense potential to lead Pakistan’s business sector.

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Meanwhile, Chancellor Engr. Siraj Khan congratulated the graduating students. He also distributed awards and shields to outstanding students in recognition of their project work.

Students Showcase Business Ideas

Deans, faculty members, parents and students attended the showcase. They appreciated the quality of the projects presented by the graduating BBA students.

The event highlighted the students’ research, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking. It also provided an opportunity to present their academic work and business ideas.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks.

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