KFC Pakistan, US Consulate Host Music Concert at Deaf Reach School in Karachi

Deaf Reach students perform with American band Burn the Ballroom at a concert hosted by KFC Pakistan and the US Consulate in Karachi.

American band Burn the Ballroom performs alongside Deaf Reach students, highlighting inclusion, cultural exchange and the power of music.

KFC Pakistan and the US Consulate General in Karachi hosted a special concert at Deaf Reach School featuring American band Burn the Ballroom. The band is visiting Pakistan under the US Arts and Music Envoy Program.

Deaf Reach students performed Pakistan’s national anthem and popular American songs in Pakistan Sign Language alongside the band. Meanwhile, sign language interpreters helped audience members follow and participate in the performances.

The concert highlighted the students’ talent, creativity and passion. It also demonstrated how music can connect people across languages and communities.

Music Brings Communities Together

KFC Pakistan CEO Raza Pirbhai and Deputy US Consul General Jai Nair attended the event. Representatives from Deaf Reach and KFC leadership also joined the gathering.

“This partnership is a wonderful example of American companies making a real difference in the communities where they work,” said Deputy US Consul General Jai Nair.

The event brought together students, educators, business representatives and diplomats. It also provided a platform for cultural exchange through music and inclusive performances.

KFC Supports Deaf Reach Education

KFC sponsors the Deaf Reach School campus as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives in Karachi.

Through its Purpose Pillar, the company supports education and skills development aimed at creating employment opportunities. KFC Pakistan operates more than 150 restaurants nationwide and employs thousands of people.

Nasir Hussain Shah Says Sindh’s Future Will Be Decided by Its People

Many of its employees are Deaf or hard of hearing. Several are also graduates of Deaf Reach, reflecting the connection between education, skills development and workplace inclusion.

Celebrating US-Pakistan Friendship

The concert formed part of the United States’ celebrations marking 250 years of independence. Through music, creativity and friendship, the programme shared the milestone with people in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Pakistan and the United States will mark 80 years of diplomatic relations next year.

The event reinforced the role of cultural exchange and community partnerships in strengthening connections between the two countries.

As the performances demonstrated, music can bring people together beyond spoken language.

Follow THE AZB