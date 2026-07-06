July 7, 2026

UN Secretary-General: PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Candidate María Fernanda Espinosa

Web Desk July 7, 2026

Prime Minister reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and calls for a stronger, more effective United Nations during high-level meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting with UN Secretary-General candidate María Fernanda Espinosa to discuss multilateral cooperation and global peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets UN Secretary-General candidate María Fernanda Espinosa in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: UN Secretary-General candidate María Fernanda Espinosa met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to multilateral cooperation and support for a stronger and more effective United Nations.

Welcoming Espinosa, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s belief in the central role of the United Nations in promoting international peace, security and sustainable development. He emphasised the importance of upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, ensuring the effective implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and respecting international law and treaties.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the next leadership of the United Nations would continue to strengthen the organisation’s three core pillars—peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights—while promoting meaningful international cooperation among member states to address global challenges.

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María Fernanda Espinosa thanked the prime minister for the warm reception and praised Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and its long-standing contribution to the United Nations. She also recalled her visit to Pakistan in 2019 during her tenure as President of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement shared on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the meeting as productive and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for multilateral cooperation. He said Pakistan remains committed to a United Nations that faithfully upholds the UN Charter, implements Security Council resolutions, respects international law and strengthens global cooperation for peace, security and sustainable development.

The prime minister also thanked Espinosa for acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace and its active engagement with the United Nations over the decades.

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