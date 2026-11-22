Mustafa Kamal renews his support for new provinces and a proposal to bring Karachi under federal administration.

MQM leader reiterates demand for new provinces, says December is crucial for administrative decisions ahead of next budget

Federal Minister and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Mustafa Kamal has said he would fully support any proposal to make Karachi part of the federation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Kamal reaffirmed his support for the movement to create new provinces, saying he would not retreat from the demand under any circumstances.

He said that if a proposal emerged to bring Karachi under federal administration, he would support it wholeheartedly.

“December is an important month, and whatever is to happen must happen before the next budget,” he said.

Kamal described the creation of new provinces as essential for the survival of future generations, calling it a lifeline for the people.

Calls for action on new provinces

The MQM leader said the discussion on creating new provinces had reached an official level. He argued that if it were not an official matter, someone would have stopped it by now.

He said the time had come to save the state rather than focus on the interests of any political party.

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Kamal also urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to support the demand for new provinces without attaching conditions. He described the issue as an opportunity for the party to improve its relations with the state.

He added that the prime minister could convene a joint session of Parliament and seek approval for a referendum if he wished.

Referring to President Asif Ali Zardari, Kamal said he was a wise politician who understood that every matter had its appropriate time.

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