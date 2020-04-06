UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shifted to ICU as coronavirus symptoms worsen

LONDON – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been shifted to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street confirmed on Monday.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him, said the Downing Street spokesperson.

On Sunday, Johnson was admitted to the St Thomas’ Hospital in London after his coronavirus symptoms refused to go away.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Downing Street had earlier brushed aside Johnson checking into the hospital as a “precautionary step”, saying that he was taken to hospital on medical advice.

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, is also recovering from symptoms but has not been tested.

Johnson, 55, had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock returned to work on Friday after a week at home following his positive test for COVID-19. The chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, has also displayed symptoms.

