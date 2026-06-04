WASHINGTON — Senior Democratic leaders urged the US Senate on Thursday to support a WarPowers resolution concerning military operations involving Iran.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives passed the measure. As a result, the resolution now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Meanwhile, lawmakers continue to debate whether Congress should authorize military operations that extend beyond 90 days.

Why the Resolution Matters

The WarPowers framework gives Congress oversight of long-term military engagements.

Therefore, lawmakers designed the law to prevent prolonged military operations without legislative approval.

Democrats argue that the current conflict has exceeded the legal timeframe. Consequently, they believe Congress must take action.

Senate Faces Key Decision

The Senate must now decide how to proceed.

Although several senators have supported similar measures in the past, Republican leaders remain cautious about limiting presidential authority.

Nevertheless, Democrats continue to push for greater congressional oversight.

Potential White House Response

Even if the Senate approves the resolution, President Trump could veto it.

However, overriding a veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

As a result, many observers consider that outcome unlikely.

Impact and Analysis

The WarPowers debate highlights broader questions about military authority.

Furthermore, it reflects ongoing tensions between Congress and the White House.

Ultimately, the outcome could shape future discussions about executive power and national security policy.