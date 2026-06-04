US authorities have arrested Jamshid Ghomi, a dual US-Iranian citizen, on allegations of violating American sanctions by exporting sensitive technology to Iran.

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Federal agents arrested the 63-year-old businessman during a raid at his Newport Coast residence in California on Wednesday.

Accused Of Smuggling Technology To Iran

According to the US Department of Justice, Ghomi allegedly used his technology company to ship sophisticated American-made networking, security, and encryption equipment to customers in Iran.

Prosecutors claim the activities began in 2011 and continued for more than a decade. As a result, hundreds of tonnes of restricted computer equipment reportedly reached Iranian clients.

Alleged Links To Nuclear And Military Sectors

Investigators allege that some of the technology supplied by Ghomi’s company reached organizations connected to Iran’s nuclear and military establishments.

Furthermore, prosecutors said the company served hundreds of Iranian businesses and government entities, including several sensitive end users.

Money Laundering Allegations

Authorities also accuse Ghomi of laundering proceeds from the alleged scheme through intermediaries in multiple countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Hong Kong, and the British Virgin Islands.

According to court documents, he allegedly transferred more than $15 million to himself in California between 2011 and 2024 while reporting the funds as foreign inheritance.

Luxury Property Under Scrutiny

Federal prosecutors are seeking to seize assets connected to the case, including a luxury mansion in Newport Beach valued at approximately $35 million.

Officials stated that Ghomi purchased the property in 2010 and later invested millions of dollars in its development.

Court Proceedings Underway

Ghomi appeared in court on Wednesday but did not enter a plea. His arraignment is scheduled for July 13.

If convicted of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Case Comes Amid US-Iran Tensions

The arrest comes as tensions between the United States and Iran remain high, particularly over concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently stated that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are continuing despite ongoing disagreements between the two countries.