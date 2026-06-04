US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized lawmakers who voted in favor of a congressional measure aimed at limiting his ability to take further military action in Iran, describing their actions as “unpatriotic.”

Muttahida Business Forum presents Shadow Budget at Avari

The US House of Representatives approved the resolution on Wednesday by a narrow 215-208 vote. The measure seeks to require the president to either withdraw US forces involved in the conflict or obtain congressional authorization before expanding military operations.

Trump Condemns Supporters of the Resolution

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused both Democrats and a small group of Republicans of undermining his efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict with Iran.

He argued that the vote came at a critical moment during ongoing diplomatic efforts and criticized lawmakers for attempting to restrict his war powers while negotiations were underway.

Trump also singled out four Republican lawmakers who supported the measure, labeling them “grandstanders” and expressing disappointment in their decision to break ranks with the party.

Resolution Faces Uncertain Future

The House-approved measure is a concurrent resolution, meaning it would also need approval from the Republican-controlled Senate before taking effect. Unlike standard legislation, it would not require the president’s signature if passed by both chambers.

However, the White House has dismissed the resolution as lacking practical significance and has argued that it represents an unconstitutional effort to limit presidential authority over military matters.

Growing Pressure Over Iran Conflict

Although largely viewed as symbolic, the resolution reflects increasing pressure on the administration as concerns grow over the ongoing conflict. Rising fuel prices and growing public opposition to military involvement have intensified scrutiny of the White House’s approach.

The vote also highlights divisions within the Republican Party, with some lawmakers expressing concerns over executive authority and congressional oversight of military action.

Republicans Defend Their Votes

Among the Republicans who supported the resolution were Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson. They joined Democrats in backing the measure.

Michigan Representative Tom Barrett defended his decision, emphasizing Congress’s constitutional role in declaring war.

“Congress alone declares war, that’s something certainly we need to be protective of,” Barrett said. He added that he was prepared to accept any political consequences for voting according to his principles.

Democratic Representative Jared Golden of Maine also supported the measure after previously opposing similar efforts.

Senate Yet to Act

This marks the fourth attempt by the House to limit Trump’s war powers regarding Iran. While the Senate advanced a similar proposal in May, a full vote has not yet taken place.

The outcome in the Senate will determine whether the measure advances further, though legal challenges could still arise if it gains final congressional approval.