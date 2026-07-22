UBL Initiative: UBL Announces PKR 40 Billion Investment to Support Education, Agriculture and Financial Stability

The bank unveils three major nation-building initiatives, including a new university, an agriculture subsidiary and capital support for Khushhali Microfinance Bank.

UBL Initiative has announced a commitment of up to PKR 40 billion for three major national development projects aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s education sector, agricultural economy and financial system.

The announcement was made by United Bank Limited (UBL) in Islamabad on Tuesday. The bank said the investment reflects its long-term strategy to contribute to Pakistan’s economic and social development beyond conventional banking services.

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As part of the initiative, UBL will invest up to PKR 8 billion to establish a dedicated agricultural subsidiary. The platform will provide farmers with research and development support, technology-based advisory services, access to quality agricultural inputs, affordable financing, market connectivity, trade facilitation and modern logistics solutions. The bank said the initiative aims to improve farm productivity, increase farmers’ incomes and strengthen Pakistan’s food security and export competitiveness.

UBL has also pledged PKR 10 billion to establish a university in Pakistan. The Bestway Foundation will contribute an equal amount, taking the total planned investment to PKR 20 billion. According to the bank, the proposed university will focus on teaching, research, innovation and leadership development to prepare graduates for global competitiveness.

In addition, UBL has committed up to PKR 22 billion to provide capital support to Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL). The bank said the investment is intended to strengthen KMBL’s financial position following recent financial challenges and support the stability of Pakistan’s financial sector.

Speaking at the announcement, UBL President and CEO Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal said the bank’s responsibility extends beyond traditional banking. He said the three initiatives represent strategic investments in Pakistan’s future by supporting education, improving financial market stability and modernising agriculture.

UBL said the combined investment demonstrates its commitment to sustainable economic growth, stronger national institutions and long-term prosperity while continuing to deliver value for shareholders.

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