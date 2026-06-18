UAE Social Media regulations have entered a new phase after the Cabinet introduced a landmark resolution establishing a minimum age requirement for platform access. Under the new rules, children under the age of 15 are prohibited from creating or using personal social media accounts.

The resolution introduces responsibilities for platforms, parents, and caregivers. However, parental approval cannot override the restrictions. Authorities said the framework aims to support safer and healthier digital engagement for children and adolescents.

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UAE Social Media Ban For Children Under 15

The resolution applies broadly across digital platforms available in the UAE. It includes services that allow users to create accounts, interact socially, publish content, or receive algorithm-based recommendations.

Children under 15 are prohibited from operating personal accounts or accessing full platform features. This restriction includes posting content, commenting, sharing material, participating in public groups, and engaging in open interactive spaces.

Authorities explained that the framework supports age-based digital habits while encouraging safer online participation as children grow.

UAE Cabinet Introduces Age Protection Measures

The resolution does not create a complete ban for all minors. Children aged 15 and 16 may access social media platforms under enhanced protective measures.

Platforms will be expected to apply age-appropriate content controls and limit high-risk interactions. Additional safeguards may include parental tools and mechanisms to support healthier screen habits.

Importantly, parental permission does not exempt children under 15 from the restrictions. Parents and caregivers are expected to supervise activity within permitted limits and avoid attempts to bypass verification systems.

Age Verification And Platform Compliance

The resolution requires platforms to implement reliable age verification systems. Authorities stated that self-declared ages alone will not satisfy compliance requirements.

Verification may involve digital identity systems, AI-supported technologies, biometric approaches, or additional methods approved by relevant authorities.

Platforms must also protect user privacy by reducing unnecessary data collection and limiting storage periods. Regular auditing and transparency obligations will also apply.

Child Digital Safety Framework Expands

The resolution places new obligations on social media platforms operating in the UAE.

Platforms are expected to:

Detect and disable accounts created in violation of age rules

Prevent users from bypassing verification systems

Restrict personalised advertising for children

Avoid using children’s activity data for commercial profiling

Offer parental control features and awareness resources

Conduct regular child digital safety assessments

Submit reports to relevant authorities

Authorities have granted platforms a transitional period of up to 12 months to implement these requirements.

UAE Strengthens Child Protection Measures

Oversight responsibilities will be shared between the National Media Authority and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority within their respective jurisdictions.

The Child Digital Safety Council will monitor risks related to children’s access to digital platforms and support implementation efforts.

The resolution aligns with broader UAE child protection initiatives and reflects the country’s continued focus on digital wellbeing and safer online environments for families.