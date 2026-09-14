Security forces conduct an operation against suspected militants in Mastung, Balochistan.

Security sources say a quadcopter strike targeted a vehicle carrying militants linked to Fitna al-Hindustan in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

QUETTA, September 14, 2026: Security forces killed three suspected militants during an operation against Fitna al-Hindustan in Mastung district of Balochistan, security sources said.

According to the sources, the operation targeted a vehicle allegedly carrying militants. During the operation, security forces used a quadcopter to strike the vehicle.

The strike killed three militants, including a commander identified as Naqeeb, the sources said.

Vehicle Destroyed in Quadcopter Strike

Security sources said the vehicle was successfully targeted during the operation.

As a result, the vehicle was completely destroyed and the three militants were killed.

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The identities of the other two militants were not immediately disclosed.

Security Operations Continue

Security forces remain committed to countering militant activity in Balochistan, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, authorities have vowed to continue operations against militant groups until the threat is eliminated.

Security sources said efforts will continue to prevent militant attacks and strengthen security across the province.

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