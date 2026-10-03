Nehal Hashmi Calls for Stronger Early Childhood Education

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has stressed the importance of early childhood education, saying investment in children’s education, upbringing and character-building is essential for Pakistan’s future.

He made the remarks while addressing the 4th ECCE International Summit 2026 as chief guest. The Institute of Early Childhood Education and Development (IECED) organised the summit under the theme, “Reimagining Early Childhood Care and Education.”

The Governor said knowledge and education hold fundamental importance in life. He added that children need more than academic learning. They also require proper upbringing and an environment that promotes civility, tolerance, respect and humanity.

Parents and Teachers Have Key Roles

Nehal Hashmi said a person’s conduct often reflects upbringing and family values. Therefore, he stressed the need for positive behavioural development from an early age.

He said both parents and teachers have an important role in shaping children’s personalities. Teachers working in early childhood education, in particular, help lay the foundation for the country’s future.

The Governor called for capable and talented people to join the education and training sector. He also stressed modern teacher training, greater parental involvement and safe, nurturing learning environments.

Nehal Hashmi Calls for Character-Building Alongside Education

He criticised absenteeism and corruption in the education system. According to the Governor, “ghost employees” undermine children’s educational prospects. He said those responsible for children’s education and upbringing must perform their duties honestly.

Equal Access to Quality Education

The Governor said every child should have access to quality education regardless of social or economic background.

He also highlighted the role of women in education and the upbringing of future generations. He said Pakistani women have contributed to various fields and called for greater opportunities for women in education, training and national development.

Nehal Hashmi also referred to the role of family guidance in shaping public figures. He said education and upbringing together influence an individual’s personality and development.

Technology Must Support Human Values

The Governor highlighted initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, including the Digital Youth Hub, as efforts aimed at helping young people meet modern challenges.

He said technology should be used carefully in children’s education. However, he stressed that technology cannot replace the human relationship among teachers, parents and children.

Alongside modern skills, he called for continued attention to ethics, human values and character-building.

The Governor said educational initiatives in Sindh that prepare children for future challenges are being encouraged. He added that recommendations from national and international experts could help strengthen early childhood education and care.

ECCE Summit Brings Experts Together

Nehal Hashmi congratulated IECED on organising the fourth ECCE International Summit. He said such forums can help develop strategies for improving early childhood education, care and child development.

At the conclusion of the event, the Governor presented shields to panelists of ECCE International Summit 2026 and appreciated their academic and research contributions.

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