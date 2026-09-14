Ambassador Khalil Hashmi and scholars attend the launch of Indus and Yangtze: A Journey of Two Rivers from One Origin at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

A multilingual book on the Indus and Yangtze rivers highlights historical links, academic cooperation and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and China.

BEIJING, September 13, 2026: The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, the Pakistan Center for Culture and Communication, and Tsinghua University’s School of Journalism and Communication jointly launched a new book highlighting the deep historical and cultural links between Pakistan and China.

The event marked the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. It brought together Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, scholars, researchers, diplomats, academics, faculty members and students.

Book Explores Shared River Civilisations

The book, Indus and Yangtze: A Journey of Two Rivers from One Origin, appeared in English, Urdu and Chinese editions.

Professor Li Xiguang, former Executive Vice Dean of Tsinghua University’s School of Journalism and Communication, and Professor Zahid Anwer, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, edited the volume.

The editors highlighted historical and cultural connections between the civilisations that developed around the Indus and Yangtze river basins. They also stressed the role of academic research in building greater understanding between the peoples of Pakistan and China.

Research on Pakistan Takes Centre Stage

The programme also featured presentations on recent research about Pakistan at Chinese universities and research institutions.

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Dr. Wen Sanmei and Dr. Liu Bei presented their work on Pakistan-related research. Their studies reflected the growing academic interest in Pakistan across China’s higher education and research institutions.

Meanwhile, Lecturer Zhang Jing presented “An Oral History of the Builders of the Karakoram Highway.” The project documents the experiences of people involved in constructing the landmark highway.

Excerpts from an accompanying documentary added personal accounts to the research. As a result, the project connected historical records with first-hand memories.

Ancient Routes and Cultural Exchanges

Another presentation focused on the Yarkand River Valley—Exploring the Ancient Route to Pakistan project.

Professor Guo Xiaoke and Li Zhenyuan presented research combining fieldwork, historical analysis and documentary filmmaking. The project explores ancient routes and exchanges that connected Pakistan with regions of China.

Professor Li Xiguang also presented research on historical Pakistan-China exchanges. His presentation, “The Westward Route in Search of the Dharma to the Kingdom of Uddiyana,” examined long-standing cultural movement across Central and South Asia.

Ambassador Calls for Stronger Academic Links

In his keynote address, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi welcomed the launch of the multilingual book.

He praised Professors Li Xiguang and Zahid Anwer, their teams and contributing scholars for examining the geographical, historical, economic and cultural links associated with the two river systems.

Referring to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Hashmi highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. He also stressed the importance of academic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador identified three major dimensions of bilateral cooperation: government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people engagement.

Furthermore, he called for stronger cooperation between universities in both countries. He also encouraged student and faculty exchanges, STEM collaboration, language learning and cultural programmes.

Scholars Strengthen Pakistan-China Dialogue

The dialogue included senior academics and experts from several Chinese institutions.

Participants included Shi Anbin, Party Secretary of Tsinghua University’s School of Journalism and Communication; Yao Yuanjun, Senior Advisor and Deputy Secretary-General of the Yangtze River Culture Promotion Association; Zhang Heqing; Professor Xiang Debao of Beijing Foreign Studies University; Professor Guo Xiaoke of Communication University of China; Chen Ruihua, Director of the Pakistan Study Center at Nankai University; Zhang Chaowen, Director of the Pakistan Study Center at Sichuan University; and Guo Yaling, Director of the Pakistan Study Center at Hebei Normal University.

Representatives from the CITIC Foundation for Reform and Development Studies, the Yangtze River Culture Promotion Association, Tsinghua University and other academic and cultural institutions also joined the exchange.

Shared History Shapes Future Cooperation

The event reinforced the view that Pakistan-China relations extend beyond diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Academic research, cultural exchange, oral history and documentary storytelling continue to highlight the historical connections between the two societies. At the same time, such initiatives create new opportunities for intellectual and people-to-people engagement.

The commemorative programme concluded with a dinner featuring Pakistani cuisine. Participants used the gathering for informal discussions and further cultural exchange.

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