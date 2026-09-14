Medicam Group Explores Export Opportunities in Bangladesh

Medicam Group explores new export opportunities in Bangladesh during a meeting with the country’s Deputy High Commission in Karachi.

Medicam Group of Companies is exploring opportunities to expand its export business into Bangladesh following a meeting with a senior Bangladeshi diplomat in Karachi.

Mr. Sakib Sadakat, Deputy High Commissioner at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, visited Medicam Group’s head office. During the visit, the company hosted a luncheon and discussed potential areas of trade and business cooperation.

Medicam Presents Diverse Product Portfolio

Medicam Group briefed the visiting diplomat on its broad product portfolio. The presentation covered pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, oral care, personal care and herbal products.

The group also outlined its operations and capabilities in domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss its plans for entering new regional markets.

Medicam Chairman Khalil Ahmed Nanitalwala welcomed Sadakat alongside senior management.

The delegation included CEO Salman Khalil Nanitalwala, COO Khurram Khalil Nanitalwala, Managing Director Junaid Khalil Nanitalwala, Director Rameez Nanitalwala, Director Commercial Rai Muhammad Tahir Iqbal and Head of Export Marketing Atif Ahmed.

Bangladesh Market Offers New Opportunities

The discussions focused on strengthening Medicam’s product presence in Bangladesh.

In particular, the group explored opportunities to introduce its brands to new consumers and establish business relationships with potential partners.

The company also discussed the upcoming 4th Made in Pakistan Exhibition and Pakistan-Bangladesh Business Opportunities Conference.

Trump Rejects Calls to Slow AI Development, Citing US-China Competition

The event is scheduled for September 22–26, 2026, at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Medicam expressed interest in participating in the exhibition and presenting its product portfolio to Bangladeshi businesses and other stakeholders.

Diplomatic Support for Business Engagement

Sadakat expressed willingness to facilitate Medicam’s engagement with the relevant Commercial Officer at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

As a result, the company could gain an opportunity to explore market conditions, trade channels and potential areas of commercial cooperation in greater detail.

The engagement also highlighted the role of diplomatic missions in supporting private-sector trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Medicam Seeks Regional Expansion

Medicam Group said the meeting forms part of its broader effort to expand its international footprint.

Moreover, the company is seeking new markets for its pharmaceutical, personal care and consumer product portfolio.

The group’s engagement with Bangladeshi officials could provide a platform for future business partnerships. At the same time, participation in the Dhaka exhibition could help Medicam connect with potential distributors, importers and commercial partners.

The meeting also reflects efforts to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh commercial relations.

Overall, the engagement marks a potential step toward expanding Medicam’s regional business presence and creating new export opportunities.

Follow THE AZB