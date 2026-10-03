Nehal Hashmi Calls for Character-Building Alongside Education

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has stressed that education must go hand in hand with character-building, saying teachers have a key responsibility in preparing students to become responsible and upright citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing a World Teachers’ Day ceremony organised by Z Education Society and Z Group of Companies as the chief guest. The Governor thanked the organisers and paid tribute to teachers for their services.

Teachers’ Role in Shaping Society

Nehal Hashmi said teachers play a fundamental role in building society and shaping the future of coming generations. He said a teacher’s responsibility extends beyond academic instruction to include the upbringing and character-building of students.

According to the Governor, the personalities and achievements of today’s children will reflect the guidance and training they receive from their teachers and educational institutions.

He also highlighted the importance of education in Islam, referring to the first revelation of the Holy Quran and its command to “Iqra” (Read). He said teaching is not merely a profession but also a noble service and a significant responsibility.

What Pakistani Dramas Reveal About the Psychology of Infidelity

The Governor said teachers should instil humanity, ethics, responsibility and social values in students. He added that encouragement or timely guidance from a teacher can have a lasting impact on a student’s life.

Education Must Go Beyond Examinations

Nehal Hashmi urged teachers to promote curiosity, research, questioning and lifelong learning among students.

He said the goal of education should not be limited to passing examinations. Instead, students should receive guidance that prepares them to contribute responsibly to society.

The Governor also emphasised the importance of language and culture in preserving national identity. He noted that countries around the world attach importance to their national languages and said teachers have a role in promoting and preserving Pakistan’s national language.

He further called for stronger coordination between parents and teachers to support the balanced development of children.

Technology, Ethics and Teachers’ Support

The Governor said the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology makes it necessary to equip teachers and students with relevant modern skills.

However, he stressed that technology should be accompanied by ethics, character and human values.

Nehal Hashmi said teachers need respect, facilities and institutional support to perform their responsibilities effectively. He described educators as builders of the nation and said strong teachers are essential for a strong society.

He added that the real reward for teachers becomes visible when their students succeed in practical life and bring recognition to their institutions and teachers.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Governor congratulated teachers on World Teachers’ Day and presented shields to educators recognised for their outstanding performance.

Follow THE AZB