October 4, 2026

Karachi Marriott Hosts Thai Night Celebrating 75 Years of Thailand-Pakistan Friendship

Web Desk October 4, 2026

Karachi Marriott hosts Thai Night as Pakistan and Thailand mark 75 years of diplomatic relations

Thai Night at Karachi Marriott celebrating Thailand-Pakistan friendship

Thai Night in Karachi celebrates 75 years of Thailand-Pakistan friendship.

KARACHI: Karachi Marriott Hotel served as the venue partner for the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi’s Thai Night, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Pakistan.

The evening brought together distinguished guests to celebrate the longstanding friendship between the two countries. Guests experienced Thai culture through authentic cuisine, music and cultural presentations.

Karachi Marriott Hotel General Manager Raza Abbas also attended the event.

The hotel expressed appreciation to Mr. and Mrs. Surashete Boontinand, Consul General of Thailand in Karachi, along with the Royal Thai Consulate-General team, for organising the memorable evening.

Thai Night at Karachi Marriott celebrating Thailand-Pakistan friendship

The celebration highlighted the enduring ties between Thailand and Pakistan. It also provided an opportunity for guests to strengthen cultural and diplomatic connections through an evening focused on Thai heritage and hospitality.

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