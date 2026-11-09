THK Brand: The firm unveils its renewed identity and announces its next phase of growth.

The Karachi-based firm marks a new chapter built on nearly six decades of legacy, reaffirming its commitment to Pakistani clients and international expansion.

KARACHI, November 9, 2026: THK has unveiled its new brand identity, marking a new chapter in its journey as an independent professional services firm.

The launch took place at the DHA Golf Club Convention Centre in Karachi. It highlighted the firm’s nearly six decades of history and its ambition to strengthen its position in Pakistan and international markets.

The event brought together prominent business leaders, corporate executives, and THK’s founding, former and current partners.

The programme began with a recitation from the Holy Quran and the national anthem. A video presentation then traced the firm’s journey since its establishment in 1969.

Zafar Masud Highlights THK’s Professional Legacy

Zafar Masud, Chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association and President of the Bank of Punjab (BoP), delivered the keynote address.

Reflecting on THK’s longstanding association with BoP, Masud praised the firm’s professional capabilities and independent approach.

He said:

“They never told us what we wanted to hear. They told us what they found, put it in writing, and stayed to argue it out. Every one of those people was Pakistani, trained right here. The brand was on the letterhead. The quality was in the room.”

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Masud described the rebranding as a return to the firm’s roots. He added:

“This isn’t a new name. It’s an old name coming home. The way I see it, it’s also a bet on Pakistan: that a firm built and led here can stand beside the best anywhere.”

THK Partners Unveil the New Identity

THK Country Managing Partner Adnan Rizvi joined former Senior Partners Khurshid Hadi, a founding partner, Husain Basrai and Amir Abbasi for the digital unveiling of the firm’s new brand identity.

The presentation featured a video exploring the word “THINK” through different scenarios. It concluded with the slogan “THINK THK”, drawing applause from the audience.

Rizvi thanked those who contributed to the firm’s journey. He also paid tribute to its former leaders and acknowledged KPMG’s support.

Focus on Continuity and Global Growth

Rizvi reassured clients that the transition would not disrupt their professional relationships. He said clients would continue working with the same engagement teams and partners.

He described THK as “a Pakistani institution invested in Pakistan’s success”. He also outlined the firm’s plans for international expansion and highlighted its membership of the Praxity Global Alliance.

Rizvi said the tagline “Think THK” reflected the firm’s commitment to maintaining high global standards while strengthening its Pakistani identity.

The event concluded with a dinner attended by business leaders, partners and guests.

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