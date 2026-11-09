World Culture Festival: International artists and Pakistani performers celebrate dance and music in Karachi.

Kashan wins the ORBIT DANCE BATTLE as Daniyal Zafar and Abdul Hannan headline musical performances. Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah announces nationwide cultural festivals for Pakistan’s 80th Independence Anniversary.

KARACHI, November 9, 2026: The eleventh day of the 25-day Third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 brought international artists and Pakistani performers together through dance, music, cinema and interactive workshops.

Organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the festival featured international dance performances, a competitive dance battle, music workshops and film screenings. Pakistani singers Daniyal Zafar and Abdul Hannan also entertained audiences during the evening concert.

Kashan Wins ORBIT DANCE BATTLE

The day’s programme began with auditions for the ORBIT DANCE BATTLE at Studio 1. Male and female dancers competed in the final rounds before an enthusiastic audience.

Norwegian dancer Navid Rezvani hosted the competition, while Norwegian DJ Cathrine Michelet energised participants with hip-hop music.

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Renowned dancers Mani Chao, Nighat Chaudhry and Lucas Dewyne served as judges. International artists also praised the participants’ skills and creative performances.

Pakistan’s Kashan defeated France’s Louis in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, local dancer Aalyan defeated Yosha to reach the final.

The grand finale featured a contest between Kashan and Aalyan. Kashan delivered the winning performance and claimed the ORBIT DANCE BATTLE title.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah attended the final alongside international guests and participants.

Muhammad Ahmad Shah Announces Nationwide Cultural Festivals

Addressing the gathering, Muhammad Ahmad Shah announced several initiatives to expand cultural exchanges and create international opportunities for Pakistani artists.

He said Norwegian dancer Navid Rezvani would return to Pakistan for an extended stay. Rezvani would train young Pakistani dancers in different international dance styles.

Shah also announced opportunities for Pakistani performers to visit Norway and other countries. He said organisers planned a major joint cultural festival in Norway.

He further revealed plans for nationwide cultural festivals to celebrate Pakistan’s 80th Independence Anniversary. Young Pakistani artists would travel to different cities to showcase their talents and performances.

The Arts Council also plans to participate in a major festival in Los Angeles in April 2027.

Shah said two to three international artists would visit Karachi every month. They would conduct workshops and share their expertise in music, theatre and other artistic disciplines.

He also announced that Dominika would visit Pakistan in March 2027 to provide arts training. Meanwhile, the Arts Council plans to introduce permanent residency programmes across several departments.

Shah said these initiatives aim to promote love, humanity, humility and harmony in Karachi and across Pakistan. He added that the broader vision was to support a progressive and prosperous country while sharing a positive message with the world.

Guatemalan Opera Singer Leads Music Workshop

The festival’s educational programme featured a workshop titled Building Cultural Ecosystem, conducted by internationally acclaimed Guatemalan opera singer Maria Jose.

The session attracted young people interested in music and vocal performance.

Maria Jose introduced participants to opera techniques, focusing on vocal modulation, pitch variation and voice control. She also demonstrated her skills through live performances.

Pakistani participants actively engaged in the workshop and explored different aspects of vocal training.

International Films and Dance Performances

The eleventh day also featured international film screenings that introduced audiences to different cinematic traditions.

The programme included three Iranian films: Minab, Lyon’s Lady and Bang Bang. Hungary’s 30 Shades of Dance also featured in the screenings.

The international dance concert brought together performers from several countries. French dance group Legiteam Obstruzion, Thailand’s Nataya Chula, Norwegian artists Navid Rezvani and Cathrine Michelet, and folk performers from the Philippines presented their distinctive styles.

Kashan, winner of the ORBIT DANCE BATTLE, also performed during the concert.

Daniyal Zafar and Abdul Hannan Headline Musical Evening

The musical celebrations continued at John Elia Lawn with a concert titled Melody Magic with Abdul Hannan.

Pakistani performers Jam Broz, Muneeb Khan, Akbar Khamiso Khan, Abdul Hannan and Daniyal Zafar entertained the audience with energetic performances.

Hungary’s Budapest Folk Duo added an international dimension to the evening through its vibrant musical presentation.

The eleventh day once again highlighted the festival’s role in bringing international and Pakistani artists together. Through performances, training and creative collaboration, the event continues to promote cultural exchange and strengthen Karachi’s position as a centre for international artistic engagement.

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