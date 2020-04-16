The Innocence Files: Kim Kardashian wants fans to watch on Netflix

WEB DESK – Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked her fans to watch Netflix series “The Innocence Files”. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Who has seen ‘The Innocence Files’ on Netflix? I ‘m gonna start it” she wrote.

Kim has also turned out to be a big fan of Netflix series “Tiger King” which she saw last month as several states in the US went into lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic.

She had also asked her fans to watch “Tiger King”.

“The Innocence Files” tells the stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked to overturn.

