PAKISTAN

U-Turn: Mufti Muneeb Announces Support To Lockdown Extension

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute

KARACHI – Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Wednesday announced support for the government’s decision to extend countrywide lockdown to not spread anarchy in the country.

A day after the top scholars had announced that lockdown measures would not be applicable on mosques, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman while speaking to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri backed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to extend the countrywide lockdown. He said that the ulema would discuss a future roadmap for congregational prayers.

The religious minister invited Mufti Muneeb, Mufti Taqi Usmani, and other top religious scholars to attend a meeting on April 18 where a joint decision over Friday prayers, Itikaf, taraweeh prayers during Ramzan will be taken.

On Tuesday, Mufti Muneeb said that the decisions should not be taken in haste. “Rather, they should be based on reason. We are ready to hear reasonable suggestions while standing firm on our principles. There is no problem pertaining to any religious or worldly issue that does not have an agreeable and practical solution,” the chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Federal Cabinet deliberates on suggestions to provide maximum relief to people as envisioned by PM

December 10, 2019

Railway Ministry suspends 24 more trains over coronavirus fears

4 weeks ago
PM reviews steps taken to prevent coronavirus outbreak

PM reviews steps taken to prevent coronavirus outbreak

4 weeks ago

61 killed in weather-related incidents in AJK

January 14, 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: