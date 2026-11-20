PID Director General Iram Tanveer urges schools to promote newspaper reading, while Women Media Center highlights women’s role in media and democracy.

Women journalists and media students completed a five-day training programme in Karachi focused on digital democracy, journalism and media skills.

The workshop also highlighted the importance of women’s representation in professional and leadership positions. Press Information Department (PID) Karachi Director General Iram Tanveer addressed the participants as chief guest.

She urged schools to encourage children to develop newspaper-reading habits. She said newspapers remained a credible source of news despite the growing influence of digital platforms.

Iram Tanveer Highlights Women’s Progress

Speaking at the workshop, Tanveer said women’s participation in professional fields had increased over the years. However, their representation in leadership positions remained limited.

She recalled that women once accounted for only 24 of 200 civil service officers. Their representation in the police service was also low.

However, more women are now joining the police and other professional fields. She described this progress as a significant achievement.

Tanveer also discussed challenges linked to the growing influence of social media. She said managing these challenges had become increasingly difficult.

Referring to changes in the advertising industry, she said digital media had taken the lead, followed by electronic media. Newspapers ranked third. Nevertheless, she stressed that newspapers remained a credible source of information.

WMC Calls for Equal Opportunities

Fauzia Shaheen, Founder and CEO of Women Media Center Pakistan (WMC), said society could not achieve balance without equal rights and opportunities for women.

She said WMC had been working since 2005. During the past two decades, the organisation had trained thousands of women and helped improve their recognition and representation in the media.

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Shaheen added that women had become increasingly visible across media platforms. Journalists and civil society representatives had also maintained links with the organisation.

Five-Day Workshop Focuses on Digital Journalism

Titled “Empowering Women Journalists for Digital Democracy and Media,” the workshop ran from November 16 to 20, 2026, at the WMC office in Karachi.

WMC organised the programme with support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). It brought together female journalists and students of Media Studies and Mass Communication.

The training aimed to strengthen participants’ professional knowledge and practical skills. It focused on journalism, democratic development and digital media.

Sessions covered democracy, democratic values and the role of media. Participants also explored digital democracy, civic engagement and media literacy.

Other topics included misinformation, disinformation, fact-checking and digital content verification. The programme also introduced mobile journalism (MOJO) and multimedia storytelling.

Practical Training and Certificates

The workshop combined theoretical sessions with practical exercises and hands-on activities. Participants also completed field reporting assignments to strengthen their journalism skills.

At the conclusion, organisers distributed certificates among the participants.

The event also recognised WMC and its founder, Fauzia Shaheen, for their efforts to advance women’s professional development. Their work has focused on strengthening women’s participation in journalism, digital media and democratic development.

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