Leaders discuss national challenges, support for the armed forces, organisational expansion and measures to address unemployment, healthcare and education.

KARACHI, September 14, 2026: A delegation of the Pakistan Armed Forces Support Movement met Aam Log Ittehad central leader Sadeed A. Malik at his office in Karachi.

The delegation included Founder and Secretary General Iqtidar Hussain Siddiqui, Vice Chairman Syed Farrukh Najam, Sindh Committee Chairperson Qurrat-ul-Ain, Syed Mazhar Ali and Mona Khan.

Leaders Discuss National Situation

During the meeting, participants discussed the overall situation in the country.

They also reviewed support for the Pakistan Armed Forces, the movement’s future strategy and other matters of mutual interest.

Sadeed A. Malik said he stood with the Pakistan Armed Forces and would continue to support them. He also called for serious and practical measures to address the country’s challenges.

Focus on Jobs, Healthcare and Education

Malik said the government should give greater attention to unemployment, healthcare and education.

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He said Pakistan could not achieve its development goals without providing basic services and creating employment opportunities for young people.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for measures that directly address public concerns and improve living conditions.

Movement Plans Nationwide Expansion

The delegation said the Pakistan Armed Forces had made significant sacrifices for the country’s defence and security.

Iqtidar Hussain Siddiqui said the movement aims to support the armed forces and highlight their sacrifices.

He said the organisation would expand across Pakistan through a structured approach. The movement also plans to involve people from different sections of society.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Syed Farrukh Najam said the organisation would begin activities in different parts of the country.

He added that a membership drive would start soon. Local organisational structures would also be activated to expand the movement’s outreach.

Women to Join Movement

Sindh Committee Chairperson Qurrat-ul-Ain said women would also participate in the Pakistan Armed Forces Support Movement.

She said women could contribute to efforts focused on national defence, stability and unity.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to national stability and unity. They also pledged to continue efforts to address public issues and promote broader participation in the movement.

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