The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) held a seminar on Rice Safety in Okara to raise awareness about aflatoxin control and Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) among stakeholders in the rice sector.

Organised in collaboration with the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Wing of the Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, the session was the second in a series of awareness programmes being conducted across major rice-producing districts of Punjab.

Held at TMA Hall in Okara, the seminar brought together around 140 participants, including farmers, rice growers, exporters, millers and agriculture extension officers. Technical experts provided practical guidance on meeting food safety and quality requirements in international rice markets.

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Experts from the Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Rice Research Institute Bahawalnagar, Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and TDAP’s consultant discussed measures to control aflatoxin contamination and ensure compliance with pesticide residue standards.

Speakers stressed the importance of proper post-harvest practices, particularly adequate drying, safe storage and careful handling of rice, to reduce the risk of aflatoxin contamination.

They also urged farmers and other stakeholders to use pesticides responsibly and according to recommended practices so that rice shipments remain within the MRLs set by importing countries.

The seminar also highlighted the growing importance of traceability, certification and effective quality assurance systems in international trade. Speakers said stronger quality controls can help reduce shipment rejections while improving the credibility and competitiveness of Pakistani rice in global markets.

The initiative forms part of TDAP’s broader efforts to strengthen the capacity of Pakistan’s rice industry and help stakeholders respond to evolving international food safety and quality standards.

Participants welcomed the initiative and appreciated the opportunity to engage directly with technical specialists on practical challenges involving rice production, quality management and export compliance.

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