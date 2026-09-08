TCF volunteers participate in the Baghbaan Summer Internship Programme 2026.

More than 2,200 young volunteers raised funds to support the education of around 1,000 out-of-school children across Pakistan.

KARACHI, September 9, 2026: The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has successfully concluded its Baghbaan Summer Internship Programme (BSIP) 2026, engaging 2,296 young volunteers from across Pakistan.

The six-week Baghbaan Programme brought together youth aged 15 to 24 for awareness and fundraising activities focused on education.

Rs. 43 Million Raised

During the programme, volunteers collectively raised Rs. 43 million for education.

The funds will help approximately 1,000 out-of-school children attend school for one year, according to TCF.

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The campaign highlighted the role young people can play in addressing educational challenges in Pakistan.

Youth Gain Practical Experience

Besides fundraising, the programme provided participants with practical experience in several key areas.

These included leadership, communication, fundraising and project management. Volunteers also gained first-hand exposure to the challenges linked to educational inequality.

Youth-Led Action for Education

TCF said the achievement demonstrates the impact of youth-led initiatives in promoting education.

Moreover, the organisation said the programme created meaningful social impact by connecting young volunteers with communities facing barriers to education.

The success of BSIP 2026 highlights how organised youth participation can support efforts to bring more children into the education system.

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