September 9, 2026

Pakistan-China Friendship Celebrated with Spectacular Great Wall Concert in Beijing

Web Desk September 9, 2026

Artists from Pakistan and China use music and dance to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties at the iconic Badaling Great Wall.

Pakistani and Chinese artists perform during the Great Wall Concert at Badaling Great Wall in Beijing.

Pakistani and Chinese artists perform at the Great Wall Concert in Beijing.

Pakistan and China celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations with a spectacular Great Wall Concert in Beijing.

The 2026 Beijing Great Wall Concert took place at the historic Badaling section of the Great Wall. Organisers titled the event “An Ode to Ironclad Friendship.”

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and the China International Cultural Communication Center jointly organised the cultural evening.

Pakistani and Chinese Artists Perform

The concert brought together leading artists from both countries. Their performances highlighted the cultural ties between Pakistan and China.

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Pride of Performance award-winning Kathak artist Nighat Chaudhry represented Pakistan at the event.

Chinese dance artist Zhang Jingdi also delivered a performance. Contemporary Qawwali artists Zain Zohaib added a Pakistani musical touch to the evening.

Chinese coloratura soprano Chang Sisi and young vocalist Xu Ziyao also performed for the audience.

The artists combined music and dance to present a message of friendship and cultural cooperation.

Great Wall Marks Historic Friendship

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi welcomed the guests at the event.

He said the Great Wall provided a fitting setting for the celebration. He also highlighted the long history of cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The ambassador recalled Pakistan’s support for the restoration of a section of the Great Wall in 1989.

The restored section lies between Watchtowers 6 and 7 at Badaling. The project became another symbol of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

“Music gives voice to emotion, while dance gives it form and movement,” Ambassador Hashmi said.

Guests Attend Cultural Evening

Ambassador Hashmi thanked CICCC Chairman Long Yuxiang for supporting the event.

He also expressed appreciation to the People’s Government of Yanqing District.

Chinese citizens and members of the Pakistani community attended the concert.

Former Pakistani foreign secretaries and ambassadors were also among the guests. Several had previously served in Beijing.

The event further highlighted cultural diplomacy as Pakistan and China mark seven and a half decades of diplomatic relations.

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