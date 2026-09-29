Imran Haleem Shaikh takes charge as President and CEO of BankIslami Pakistan.

The former deputy CEO succeeds Rizwan Ata and begins a three-year term as BankIslami’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

KARACHI: Imran Haleem Shaikh has taken charge as President and Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami Pakistan Limited for a three-year term, effective September 29, 2026.

BankIslami Pakistan Limited has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that Shaikh has assumed the bank’s top executive position after serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer since January 2024.

Shaikh succeeds Rizwan Ata, whose three-year term as President and CEO concluded on September 28, 2026. BankIslami’s board had previously announced Shaikh as his successor, subject to the required regulatory clearance from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Before joining BankIslami, Shaikh spent more than 13 years at JS Bank. He served as Chief Operating Officer from July 2020 to December 2023, overseeing retail banking, consumer banking, product development, marketing and administrative functions.

Imran Haleem Shaikh Takes Charge as BankIslami President and CEO

During his tenure at JS Bank, Shaikh was also involved in the launch and expansion of Zindigi, the bank’s digital banking platform.

Earlier in his career at JS Bank, Shaikh served as Chief of Staff and held senior positions in marketing and brand management. He began his professional career at JS Group, where he worked in corporate affairs from 2006 to 2010.

According to his professional profile, Shaikh holds a BBA in Marketing from the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and a master’s degree specialising in artificial intelligence from HEC Paris.

BankIslami was incorporated in Pakistan in 2004 as a public limited company. The State Bank of Pakistan granted the bank a licence as a Scheduled Islamic Commercial Bank in 2005, and BankIslami began operations on April 7, 2006.

According to BankIslami’s current PSX company profile, Imran Haleem Shaikh is listed as CEO, while Shahid Hussain Jatoi is listed as chairperson.

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