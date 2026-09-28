FPCCI Committee Discusses Digital Healthcare and AI in Islamabad

FPCCI Central Standing Committee discusses digital healthcare and AI in Islamabad.

The FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Digital Healthcare & AI held its second meeting of 2026 on September 25.

The meeting took place at the FPCCI President Secretariat in Islamabad.

Ali Iqbal, Convener of the committee, chaired the meeting. Tariq Mehmood Khan Jadoon, Vice President of FPCCI, also attended the session.

Committee Reviews Digital Healthcare

The participants discussed several key healthcare issues. These included digital health, artificial intelligence, telehealth and electronic health records.

They also discussed pharmaceutical regulation and technology-enabled healthcare.

The members shared their views on the growing use of digital tools in healthcare. They also examined ways to support innovation across the sector.

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Participants called for closer cooperation among regulators, industry representatives, professional bodies and technology companies.

They stressed the need to balance innovation with effective regulatory standards.

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Moreover, the discussion highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts in developing digital healthcare solutions.

Committee members actively contributed to the session. They shared their perspectives on the issues under discussion.

Key Participants Attend Meeting

Dr Syeda Rashida Batool, DHO Islamabad, attended the meeting along with Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Chief Drug Inspector.

Khaqan Baber, President of PPA Islamabad, AJK & GB, also participated.

Other attendees included Shifa Khan Bangash, Vice President Central, PPA, and Hasan Iqbal, Co-Founder of Medxol (Pvt.) Ltd.

The meeting highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence and digital technology in healthcare.

The committee also emphasized collaboration among key stakeholders. Such cooperation can support innovation while maintaining appropriate regulatory standards.

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