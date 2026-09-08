Faisal Karim Kundi and Murtaza Wahab discuss provincial cooperation, local government, urban development and the country’s political and economic situation.

KARACHI, September 8, 2026: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab in Karachi on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest and stronger inter-provincial cooperation.

The meeting also covered the overall political and economic situation in the country.

Sindh-KP Cooperation Discussed

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed cooperation between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They also exchanged views on the local government system and urban development.

Public issues and possible measures to improve service delivery were also discussed.

Governor Kundi stressed the importance of stronger links between the provinces.

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He said greater cooperation could help address public problems more effectively.

Focus on Public Welfare

The KP governor said stronger inter-provincial relations could contribute to the country’s development.

He added that cooperation between provincial governments could help accelerate efforts to resolve issues faced by citizens.

Meanwhile, the meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss challenges related to urban development and local governance.

Political Situation Reviewed

The leaders also discussed the current political situation in the country.

According to the statement, organisational and political matters concerning the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also came under discussion.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two provinces.

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