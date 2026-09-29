RIU and the Economic Cooperation Organization discuss media literacy, academic collaboration and stronger people-to-people ties across member states.

ISLAMABAD: Riphah International University (RIU) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have discussed ways to strengthen academic and cultural cooperation across the region during a meeting in Islamabad.

Riphah International University (RIU) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) discussed opportunities to expand institutional collaboration, particularly ahead of a forthcoming Media Literacy & Cultural Seminar to be jointly hosted by the two organizations.

Ambassador Muhammad Hassan, President of the Cultural Wing of ECO, met Chancellor Riphah International University Hassan Muhammad Khan during his visit to Pakistan. The meeting focused on strengthening academic and cultural linkages between institutions across ECO member states.

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The participants also explored opportunities to promote greater people-to-people connectivity and encourage cooperation among universities and cultural institutions in the region.

Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan appreciated Ambassador Muhammad Hassan’s efforts to bring the initiative to Pakistan and reaffirmed RIU’s commitment to sustained academic and cultural cooperation across the ECO region.

He highlighted the university’s role in creating platforms that connect academia, culture and regional institutions while promoting dialogue, knowledge exchange and stronger ties among people from ECO member countries.

As a gesture of friendship and cooperation, the chancellor presented a commemorative shield to Ambassador Muhammad Hassan.

The meeting was also attended by Brigadier (Retd.) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi, Director International Business Development & Global Connectivity; Razam Muhammad Khan, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration); Noman Mansoor, International Office / Student Affairs; and Yahya Khan, Senior Manager Coordination & Strategies.

The engagement reflects the efforts of RIU and ECO to develop greater academic and cultural connectivity and create new opportunities for institutional cooperation across the region.

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