World Heart Day 2026: Don’t Miss a Beat

KARACHI, September 2026: World Heart Day is observed every year to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD), a leading cause of death worldwide. The 2026 campaign carries the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat.”

The World Heart Federation (WHF), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), established World Heart Day in 1999. The first observance took place on September 24, 2000.

Pakistan joined the global campaign soon afterwards. The Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) marked its first World Heart Day on September 30, 2001.

Today, countries around the world use the occasion to promote heart health through awareness campaigns, educational programmes, health screenings, media activities and community outreach.

Heart Disease Is a Growing Challenge

Cardiovascular disease is not limited to affluent countries or sedentary populations. It has become a major health challenge in developing countries, including Pakistan.

According to Dr Asadullah Soomro, heart disease can occur at younger ages in Pakistan compared with many Western populations. This creates a significant burden for families, communities and the healthcare system.

The impact extends beyond medical costs. Heart disease can cause disability, loss of productivity and premature deaths.

Many forms of coronary artery disease and heart failure are linked to preventable risk factors. Yet unhealthy habits remain widespread.

Lifestyle Choices Matter

Dr Soomro highlights several lifestyle factors that can increase cardiovascular risk. These include tobacco use, sugary drinks, fried and oily foods, processed foods, physical inactivity, inadequate sleep and excessive screen time.

He also warns against alcohol and illicit drug use, including crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice.”

These behaviours can contribute to conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels and obesity.

Over time, these conditions can increase the risk of coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure and peripheral vascular disease. They can also contribute to kidney disease and other serious health problems.

The message is clear: many cardiovascular risk factors can be addressed through healthier choices and timely medical care.

Prevention Must Become a Priority

Dr Soomro argues that healthcare systems need to place greater emphasis on prevention.

Modern healthcare often focuses on diagnosing and treating established disease. Preventive healthcare, he says, deserves greater attention.

Genetics can influence a person’s susceptibility to cardiovascular disease. However, genetic risk does not remove the importance of managing preventable lifestyle factors.

A healthier diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, tobacco avoidance and maintaining a healthy weight can form part of a long-term strategy for reducing cardiovascular risk.

Healthy Habits Should Start Early

Dr Soomro advocates introducing health education from primary school.

Children should learn about nutrition, physical activity, sleep, weight management, tobacco avoidance and other healthy habits from an early age.

He believes early education can help children develop habits that continue into adulthood.

Such an approach could also reduce the long-term burden on healthcare systems by preventing or delaying chronic disease.

Early Action Can Save Heart Muscle

Timely intervention remains particularly important in cardiovascular care.

As Dr Soomro emphasizes:

“Time is Myocardium, and Myocardium is Life.”

Early recognition of cardiovascular risk can allow appropriate intervention before disease progresses.

In heart failure, he stresses the importance of identifying patients at earlier stages and managing risk factors before symptoms become severe.

For patients with established heart failure, appropriate treatment and careful adjustment of guideline-directed medical therapy can help reduce complications and hospital admissions.

Advanced Heart Failure Care

Pakistan also needs to strengthen its capacity to provide advanced heart failure treatment, according to Dr Soomro.

He highlights advanced options such as left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and orthotopic heart transplantation (OHT) for appropriate patients with advanced disease.

Expanding specialist services and improving access to timely diagnosis and treatment can form part of a broader strategy for improving cardiovascular outcomes.

A Healthier Future Starts Today

Dr Soomro says longer and healthier lives are possible when prevention becomes a central part of healthcare.

He argues that investing in prevention can improve health outcomes while reducing the financial burden associated with chronic disease.

On World Heart Day 2026, his message is simple:

“Your heart is in your hands. Don’t Miss a Beat. Choose healthy habits today for a healthier tomorrow.”

Dr. Asadullah Soomro

Consultant Cardiologist & Heart Failure Specialist

Altamash General Hospital, Clifton, Karachi

Mobile: 0302-2308718

Email: hssbasadsoomro@gmail.com

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