Taj Mahal awaits President Trump and First Lady of the United States

WASHINGTON D.C. – World awaits what will ensue from President Trump’s visit to India – business, trade or military deals, whereas – the sun awaits in Agra to mark history as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will witness the beautiful sunset at Taj Mahal on the evening of Monday, 24 February.

February is month of valentine, and what could be more romantically historic than President Trump and First Lady Melania together, strolling along the Charbagh or Mughal gardens and taking a breathtaking view of the Mughal architecture at the Taj Mahal. The complex is set around a large 300-metre square Charbagh and the garden uses raised pathways that divide each of the four-quarters of the garden into 16 sunken parterres or flowerbeds.

The White House historians will categorize this February visit as one of the most important trips of President Trump in the election year 2020, where he will address a rally in Ahmedabad – named “Namaste Trump” – prior to arrival at Taj Mahal in Agra.

The Taj Mahal is an epitome of love and beauty clad in ivory-white marble mausoleum, located on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has released 500 cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Ganganhar in Bulandshahr to improve the river’s “environmental” condition in Agra, ahead of President Trump’s visit to India.

The Taj Mahal was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (reigned from 1628 to 1658) to house the tomb of his favorite wife Mumtaz Mahal. The Taj Mahal attracts 7 to 8 million visitors a year and in 2007 and it was declared a winner of the New 7 Wonders of the World (2000 – 2007) initiative.

The Taj Mahal was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage”. It is regarded by many as the best example of Mughal architecture and a symbol of India’s rich history.

Agra will ink history, when President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump together, shall witness the epic sunset at Taj Mahal – and Trump will be one of the luckiest President to hold a huge rally “Namaste Trump”. Thus, when President Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump will tour Taj Mahal, they shall spread the fragrance of love and message of peace to the world.

Like this: Like Loading...